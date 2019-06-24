Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTA seizes 114 school buses in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

Fitness certificates have been issued to 1,900 school and college buses after assessing their roadworthiness.

Andhra Pradesh Transport department deputy commissioner GC Rajaratnam personally inspecting school buses in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The RTA has seized 114 school buses in the district as part of a special drive to ensure the safety of students. The drive was launched on May 15 to ensure that school and college managements do not ply buses which are not roadworthy.

Fitness certificates have been issued to 1,900 school and college buses after assessing their roadworthiness. About 90 per cent of the school and college managements in the district had obtained fitness certificates for buses till June 12. Even after reopening of schools, the RTA continued the special drive and seized 114 vehicles for not possessing fitness certificates (FCs).

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam said that the special drive will continue till the last vehicle gets the FC. “If the school buses fail to meet the fitness norms, the RTA will register cases against the managements,” he said.

