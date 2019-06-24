Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC merger, introduction of e-buses: Maiden meeting of panels on June 26

During the meeting, the RTC MD will brief the panel about the viability of introducing electric buses.

APSRTC buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden meeting of two panels constituted by the State government to study the proposal of merging AP State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) with the government and introduction of electric buses is likely to be held at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on June 26.

Initially, the committee members — retired IPS officer C Anjaneya Reddy, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), New Delhi former managing director V Bhakthavasthalam and Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad professor C Ramachandraiah — will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and brief him about methods of studying the merger of RTC with the government and financial status of the Corporation for introducing electric buses.

“As on date, we didn’t receive any communication from the two committees and higher authorities of the Corporation to participate in the maiden meeting likely to be held on June 26,’’ said APSRTC Joint Action Committee convener P Damodar Rao.

If invited to the meeting, the JAC will seek the committees to draft their reports taking the present financial situation of the Corporation into consideration and urge them to recommend the government to allocate `1,000 crore every year in the State budget to bail out the RTC from crisis, he added.

A senior RTC official told TNIE that a few days ago, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah held a meeting with vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu and sought necessary details regarding tenders called for replacing diesel buses with electric ones. A few days ago, the government had proposed to introduce 350 electric buses under RTC’s fleet at an estimated cost of `754 crore in major cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Kakinada and Tirupati.

During the meeting, the RTC MD will brief the panel about the viability of introducing electric buses.

