Home States Andhra Pradesh

Use of plastic bags to attract Rs 5000 fine in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

The Municipal Medical Health Officer warned that the GMC officials will conduct surprise checks and impose fines between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 on the violators.

Published: 24th June 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

plastic use, plastic bags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stating that plastic carry bags thinner than 50 microns have been banned in the city, Guntur Municipal Corporation Medical Health Officer Ch Sobha Rani warned that the GMC officials will conduct surprise checks and impose fines between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 on the violators.

Conducting a meeting with plastic bag manufacturers at the GMC Conference Hall here as per the directions of Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar, the MHO directed the units to stop the manufacture of plastic bags and not to sell them in the city. “Use of plastic bags have to be stopped to protect the environment. People should use jute and cloth bags instead of plastic ones,” she said.

The MHO urged the People to cooperate with the GMC in its efforts to make the city clean and green. Environmental engineer Ram Naik, AP Plastic Bag Manufacturers Association president K Ravi Prasad and others participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Guntur plastic bags Guntur plastic bags fine AP Plastic Bag Manufacturers Association
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp