Use of plastic bags to attract Rs 5000 fine in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stating that plastic carry bags thinner than 50 microns have been banned in the city, Guntur Municipal Corporation Medical Health Officer Ch Sobha Rani warned that the GMC officials will conduct surprise checks and impose fines between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 on the violators.

Conducting a meeting with plastic bag manufacturers at the GMC Conference Hall here as per the directions of Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar, the MHO directed the units to stop the manufacture of plastic bags and not to sell them in the city. “Use of plastic bags have to be stopped to protect the environment. People should use jute and cloth bags instead of plastic ones,” she said.

The MHO urged the People to cooperate with the GMC in its efforts to make the city clean and green. Environmental engineer Ram Naik, AP Plastic Bag Manufacturers Association president K Ravi Prasad and others participated in the meeting.