Vineet Brijlal new IGP of Guntur Range in Andhra Pradesh in new reshuffle

While 1987-batch IPS officer AR Anuradha, was posted as DG of State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Rajiv Kumar Meena was appointed Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner.

Rajeev Kumar Meena who has been appointed Visakhapatnam commissioner of police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after going for a major rejig of State administration by transferring 47 IAS officers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Sunday transferred 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Vineet Brijlal was posted as Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP). While Rajiv Kumar Meena was appointed Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, some key IPS officers during the TDP regime, who were given postings in the first reshuffle by the new government, were asked to report to Police HQ. This is the second shake-up in the State police department within a month. On June 5, 26 IPS officers were transferred.

The 1987-batch IPS officer AR Anuradha, who earlier worked as principal secretary, Home department, was ignored in the first shuffle. After two weeks of wait, Anuradha was posted as DG of State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

N Balasubrahmanyam, the 1994-batch IPS officer, presently holding the full additional charge as CEO, e-Pragathi, has been directed to report to headquarters.

Another senior officer Gattamaneni Srinivas, who was earlier posted as principal of Anantapur Police Training Centre (PTC) was asked to report to headquarters. Similarly, Guntakal Railway Superintendent of Police (SP) Koya Praveen and Kurnool district Additional SP (admin) G Anjaneyulu have been asked to report to headquarters.

Srinivas was accused by the YSRC of favouring the ruling party during the previous TDP regime. Praveen, on the other hand, was shunted out as Prakasam district SP by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the run-up to the April 11 elections in the State following complaints from the YSRC. Meanwhile, G Pala Raju (Vizag range DIG), Vikrant Patil (Vizag DCP), GVG Ashok Kumar (Intelligence SP) and Sarvashresta Tripathi (SP CID) were also transferred and given fresh postings.

According to sources, more officers in the ranks of DG, Additional DG and lower-level staff are likely to get transfers. “There is an urgent need to fill key posts like DG of Drug Control Administration (DCA), Vijayawada Commissioner, etc and several senior IPS officers are to be accommodated. Therefore, more transfers are likely in the coming days,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity. However, in the two rejigs, IPS officers who played a key role in the TDP government have been shunted to non-prominent wings like police training centers (PTC), special police battalions, Police Transport Organization (PTO) or confining to headquarters.

