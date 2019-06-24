Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water problem in Palnadu will be solved: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

She also sought reports on the progress of irrigation projects taken up in the district to enable the government to ensure their speedy completion.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has promised to solve the drinking water problem in Palnadu on a permanent basis.

Participating in the general body meeting of Guntur  Zilla Parishad here on Sunday, the Home Minister directed officials to submit reports of irrigation projects, which need to be taken up on priority basis, to the State government.

She also sought reports on the progress of irrigation projects taken up in the district to enable the government to ensure their speedy completion. "Agriculture officials should take measures to ensure an adequate supply of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers during the Kharif season," she said.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Kilaru Rosaiah urged the government to ensure sanction of bank loans for tenant farmers during Kharif. MLA B Brahmanaidu urged the officials to take measures to solve the drinking water problem in Bollapalli mandal.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar promised to resolve the issues raised by the members within a fortnight after holding review meetings with the officials concerned. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sk Johny Moon presented the budget for 2019-20 at the meeting. MP L Srikrishnadevarayalu, MLAs G Srinivasa Reddy and Ambati Rambabu, MLCs Janga Krishna Murthy and AS Ramakrishna and others attended the ZP meeting.

