Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water sports in Visakhapatnam beaches face threat from sewage and plastic waste

Lack of proper waste segregation mechanism in the coastal city may scuttle surfing potential.

Published: 24th June 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Drain water released into sea, turning major water sport spots like surfing worse in Visakhapatnam

Drain water released into sea, turning major water sport spots like surfing worse in Visakhapatnam | Express

By Sri Lakshmi Mutttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam beaches, which have been the most favourite tourist spots, are now turning dirty with the release of drain water and plastic waste into the sea. While the city is developing as a major tourist hub, Rushikonda, Bheemili, Jodugulapalem, Sea Pearl and Peda Jalaripeta beaches are some of the best spots for water sports especially surfing. However, drain water and plastic waste are flowing into the sea, creating a repulsive ambience for water sports activities.

In the last few years, Vizag beaches have become surfing spots for tourists and locals. “Many of us do not know that Peda Jalaripeta Beach area is one of the best spots for surfing. Tourists and commoners indulge in surfing. “I have been surfing for the past 11 years and Peda Jalaripeta Beach is once the best places for the water sport in Vizag. Back in 2003, there was also a boatyard in Peda Jalaripeta and we had the longest surfing rides. But, the release of drain water and plastic waste into the sea has turned the area from bad to worse and we stopped surfing in that place,” said Rakesh Perla, a Vizagite and a surfer from Dolphin Yachting Association.

With around 20-30 surfers who enjoy rides in the Vizag beach, there are many tourists who, in recent times, are keen on indulging in surfing. While Vizag has a lot of potential for surfing, environmental issues are diminishing the potential for water sports activities. “Nobody wants to surf in the sea mixed with drain water. Now, most of the surfing spots have lost their beauty and while surfing in the Rushikonda Beach we see plastic bags and all kinds of waste stuck to surfing boats. But, when the waves are good to surf, we ignore the waste and later take a bath with antiseptic liquid, so that we don’t fall sick,” said Rakesh.

Monsoon season being the best time for the surfers to experience the best rides, local surfers who indulge in surfing in other countries too say that it is only in India we don’t have a proper mechanism for segregation of waste. “If single-use plastic is not banned in the city and beaches are polluted with waste, the city will lose its capability to make surfing the best sport. The officials should make serious efforts to stop releasing drain water into the sea,” said a tourist who surfs at Rushikonda. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam beaches Visakhapatnam drain water Visakhapatnam surfing Visakhapatnam water sports activities
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp