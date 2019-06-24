Water sports in Visakhapatnam beaches face threat from sewage and plastic waste

Sri Lakshmi Mutttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam beaches, which have been the most favourite tourist spots, are now turning dirty with the release of drain water and plastic waste into the sea. While the city is developing as a major tourist hub, Rushikonda, Bheemili, Jodugulapalem, Sea Pearl and Peda Jalaripeta beaches are some of the best spots for water sports especially surfing. However, drain water and plastic waste are flowing into the sea, creating a repulsive ambience for water sports activities.

In the last few years, Vizag beaches have become surfing spots for tourists and locals. “Many of us do not know that Peda Jalaripeta Beach area is one of the best spots for surfing. Tourists and commoners indulge in surfing. “I have been surfing for the past 11 years and Peda Jalaripeta Beach is once the best places for the water sport in Vizag. Back in 2003, there was also a boatyard in Peda Jalaripeta and we had the longest surfing rides. But, the release of drain water and plastic waste into the sea has turned the area from bad to worse and we stopped surfing in that place,” said Rakesh Perla, a Vizagite and a surfer from Dolphin Yachting Association.

With around 20-30 surfers who enjoy rides in the Vizag beach, there are many tourists who, in recent times, are keen on indulging in surfing. While Vizag has a lot of potential for surfing, environmental issues are diminishing the potential for water sports activities. “Nobody wants to surf in the sea mixed with drain water. Now, most of the surfing spots have lost their beauty and while surfing in the Rushikonda Beach we see plastic bags and all kinds of waste stuck to surfing boats. But, when the waves are good to surf, we ignore the waste and later take a bath with antiseptic liquid, so that we don’t fall sick,” said Rakesh.

Monsoon season being the best time for the surfers to experience the best rides, local surfers who indulge in surfing in other countries too say that it is only in India we don’t have a proper mechanism for segregation of waste. “If single-use plastic is not banned in the city and beaches are polluted with waste, the city will lose its capability to make surfing the best sport. The officials should make serious efforts to stop releasing drain water into the sea,” said a tourist who surfs at Rushikonda.