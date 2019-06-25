Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling to begin from July 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The notification for AP EAMCET counselling 2019 was issued on Monday. Eligible candidates who qualified EAMCET 2018 can apply online by paying the processing fee.

The OC and BC category candidates have to pay Rs 1,200 as processing fee while SC and ST category candidates have to pay Rs 600. The processing fees can be paid from June 28 till July 8. The counselling will start with verification of certificates followed by choice of course and allotment of seats.

After payment of the processing fees, the candidate has to click on the verification status and complete the verification by uploading the required documents. In case of difficulties, the candidates can also approach the helpline centres in their area. There are 24 helpline centres and offline counselling centres across the State.

The certificate verification will start from July 1 and will continue till July 6. The choice of courses will begin on July 3 and continue till July 8. Candidates can also change their options on July 9 and the allotment list will be uploaded on official website apeamcet.nic.in at 6 pm on July 11.

What candidates need to know