Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling to begin from July 1

Eligible candidates who qualified Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2018 can apply online by paying the processing fee between June 28 to July 8.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

College, Exams, Books, Classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The notification for AP EAMCET counselling 2019 was issued on Monday. Eligible candidates who qualified EAMCET 2018 can apply online by paying the processing fee.

The OC and BC category candidates have to pay Rs 1,200 as processing fee while SC and ST category candidates have to pay Rs 600. The processing fees can be paid from June 28 till July 8. The counselling will start with verification of certificates followed by choice of course and allotment of seats.

After payment of the processing fees, the candidate has to click on the verification status and complete the verification by uploading the required documents. In case of difficulties, the candidates can also approach the helpline centres in their area. There are 24 helpline centres and offline counselling centres across the State.

The certificate verification will start from July 1 and will continue till July 6. The choice of courses will begin on July 3 and continue till July 8. Candidates can also change their options on July 9 and the allotment list will be uploaded on official website apeamcet.nic.in at 6 pm on July 11.

What candidates need to know

  • All candidates need not go to helpline centres for verification of certificates.
  • Candidates whose information is verified, displayed and confirmed by the candidates can directly proceed for choice of course as per the schedule.
  • Candidates whose information is incomplete have to report to helpline centres and get data verified before choosing their courses.
  • Candidates can change their course option only on July 9 which will not change again.
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh EAMCET EAMCET counselling
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp