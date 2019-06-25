Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to build 25 lakh houses in next five years

The previous Telugu Desam government did not conduct the household survey properly to identify the beneficiaries of housing scheme.

Published: 25th June 2019

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly (For representational purposes)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The YSR government, which is committed to providing housing for all the eligible poor people, will construct 25 lakh houses in the State in the next five years, Minister for Housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju has said. Speaking to the media at Antarvedi on Monday, he said the previous Telugu Desam government did not conduct the household survey properly to identify the beneficiaries of housing scheme.

“We will conduct a resurvey and construct houses for all the eligible poor people in the State. If needed, we will purchase land from private people at market price for housing schemes. We will distribute registration documents and not house site pattas to the housing scheme beneficiaries.  By pledging the property documents, the beneficiaries can get a loan of Rs 4 lakh from banks,” he said.

