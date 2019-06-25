Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police stand first in passport verification

Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi received the award from Union Minister for External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the passport officers' conference.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country in passport verification by the police in 2018-2019. Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi received the award on behalf of the State police in New Delhi on Monday.
She received the award from Union Minister for External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the passport officers’ conference held on the occasion of the 7th Passport Seva Diwas-2019 held at New Delhi.

The State police took an average of three days for verification of passport. Intelligence department is the nodal department for passport verification in the State. Jayalakshmi dealt with passport and foreigners wing during her stint at the department.

On the occasion, the Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police said that the State police achieved this feat as the police had maintained close coordination with the Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada.

