Bear spotted at Velugodu in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Panic gripped the residents of Velugodu Mandal when they spotted a wild bear on Monday evening.

The bear climbed a tree after seeing the locals on the premises of a degree college at Velugodu. After some time, the bear jumped off the tree and ran into open space

.On receipt of information, forest and police officials rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations.But, the bear could not be captured. Forest range officer Datthatreya said the bear ventured out of Nallamala forest and asked locals not to harm the animal.