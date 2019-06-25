Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bear spotted at Velugodu in Andhra Pradesh

Forest range officer Datthatreya said the bear ventured out of Nallamala forest and asked locals not to harm the animal.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

The bear climbed a tree after seeing the locals on the premises of a degree college at Velugodu.

The bear climbed a tree after seeing the locals on the premises of a degree college at Velugodu.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Panic gripped the residents of Velugodu Mandal when they spotted a wild bear on Monday evening.

The bear climbed a tree after seeing the locals on the premises of a degree college at Velugodu. After some time, the bear jumped off the tree and ran into open space

.On receipt of information, forest and police officials rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations.But, the bear could not be captured. Forest range officer Datthatreya said the bear ventured out of Nallamala forest and asked locals not to harm the animal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh bear Velugodu Velugodu bear
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp