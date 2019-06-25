Bike-lifter attacks police and escapes in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: A man, who was caught red-handed while trying to steal a bike, attacked a police constable with an iron rod and escaped in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said that the miscreant was caught by the security guard while he was trying to steal a two-wheeler at the Government General Hospital. Later, he was handed over to the police. The miscreant wanted to go to toilet in the police station. When he was taken to the toilet, he pushed the constable aside and fled.

The constable chased and overpowered him at Grand Arya Hotel road. While the constable was taking him back to the police station, the miscreant hit him with an iron road and fled.

The injured constable was admitted to government hospital. Three Town police registered case. A manhunt has been launched for the accused.