Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan approves kidney research centre at Palasa in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 25th June 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | @ysjagan/instagram)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Monday said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved for construction of a kidney research centre and super specialty hospital at Palasa.

Speaking to the officials over telephone from the Collectors’ conference, he said the CM also directed to recruit  adequate staff for the proposed super specialty hospital.

In a note released from the Collectorate, Nivas said he had taken several issues to the notice of the CM.  Nivas appealed to him to provide 50 additional working days to MGNREGS workers. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy kidney research centre
