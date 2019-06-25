Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan's plan to demolish Praja Vedika plan a ‘Tughlaq act’, says TDP

Senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu described the move as ‘Tughlaq act'.

A view of Praja Vedika adjacent to the residence of former CM Chandrababu Naidu

A view of Praja Vedika adjacent to the residence of former CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to demolish Praja Vedika (Grievance Hall), senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu described the move as ‘Tughlaq act’, “as the building is intended for the benefit of the people”.

“The present government was voted to power to build, not to destroy. Instead of focusing on constructing new buildings, you (Jagan) are preferring demolition of the existing ones, which is not a fair act at all,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, other Opposition leaders, including K Kala Venkata Rao, K Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra and Buddha Venkanna, held a meeting at the residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and termed it a vindictive decision. “We have requested the government to give Praja Vedika to the leader of the Opposition. But the government decided to demolish the structure,’’ the TDP said.

