Happiness curriculum, no-bag day in Andhra Pradesh government schools' likely to be delayed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The implementation of much-awaited ‘Happiness Curriculum’ and ‘no-bag day on Saturdays’ in all the government schools across the State is likely to be delayed.

Though the School Education department officials were planning to implement the initiatives right from the beginning of the academic year, they are yet to get official orders from the State government in that regard.

In fact, the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ idea was brought by the former TDP government and it wanted to implement it from the 2019-20 academic year. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) developed the curriculum, based on the Delhi model.

The officials retained 30 per cent of the Delhi curriculum and developed the remaining 70 per cent after discussions with experts from the Bhutan Education Council and across the country.

The motive behind the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ is to spread the message that education is not just to push students to getting good marks, but also to create an environment where they are happy, confident and self-aware. As of now, the department is planning to implement the ‘happiness curriculum’ for classes 1-8 in government schools across the State.

Under the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ initiative, the fist period will start with subjects in the curriculum so that the students can learn things in a positive attitude.Similarly, the ‘No bag day’ on Saturdays was proposed by the new government.

As part of the ‘No-bag Day’, the students need not carry their bags and books to the schools and games, sports, cultural activities will be held on the day.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy DEO of Krishna district K Ravi Kumar said, “There are proposals to implement happiness curriculum and no-bag day in all government schools from this academic year. However, we are yet to receive orders. Once we get them, we will implement them.”