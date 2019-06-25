Home States Andhra Pradesh

Happiness curriculum, no-bag day in Andhra Pradesh government schools' likely to be delayed

The School Education department is planning to implement the ‘happiness curriculum’ for classes 1-8 in government schools across the State.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The implementation of much-awaited ‘Happiness Curriculum’ and ‘no-bag day on Saturdays’ in all the government schools across the State is likely to be delayed.

Though the School Education department officials were planning to implement the initiatives right from the beginning of the academic year, they are yet to get official orders from the State government in that regard.

In fact, the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ idea was brought by the former TDP government and it wanted to implement it from the 2019-20 academic year. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) developed the curriculum, based on the Delhi model.

The officials retained 30 per cent of the Delhi curriculum and developed the remaining 70 per cent after discussions with experts from the Bhutan Education Council and across the country.  

The motive behind the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ is to spread the message that education is not just to push students to getting good marks, but also to create an environment where they are happy, confident and self-aware.  As of now, the department is planning to implement the ‘happiness curriculum’ for classes 1-8 in government schools across the State.

Under the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ initiative, the fist period will start with subjects in the curriculum so that the students can learn things in a positive attitude.Similarly, the ‘No bag day’ on Saturdays was proposed by the new government.

As part of the ‘No-bag Day’, the students need not carry their bags and books to the schools and games, sports, cultural activities will be held on the day.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy DEO of Krishna district K Ravi Kumar said, “There are proposals to implement happiness curriculum and no-bag day in all government schools from this academic year. However, we are yet to receive orders. Once we get them, we will implement them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government schools Andhra Pradesh Happiness curriculum
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp