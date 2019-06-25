It’s not monologue, it’s dialogue, say IAS officials after meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Despite being the first conference of collectors after the formation of the new government, it was not a monologue, but a dialogue. The CM, instead of merely listening to what we had to say, asked us if we had any particular ideas or suggestions to improve the situation,” one of the officials told TNIE during lunch break, drawing contrast between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Earlier, the officials were allowed to go ahead with lengthy presentations on administrative activities instead of analysing the results. But, Jagan insisted that officials should achieve results and come to the next meeting with better ideas,’’ the official said.

For senior IAS officers, who participated in several collectors’ conferences during the TDP government, Monday’s meet, first one chaired by Jagan Mohan Reddy, after taking over reigns of the State, was different.

ALSO READ: Andhra CM Jagan orders bulldozing of Praja Vedika hall built during TDP regime

For the bureaucrats, Jagan is a man of action and he means business. Unlike the previous practice of both officials and the CM delivering lengthy speeches, this time around Jagan came out with priorities of his government in a precise manner and asked the officials to work in the direction of achieving them, they said.

Two bidders NCC and Ashoka Buildcon Limited participated. However, the second bidder was disqualified to ensure NCC bagged the contract. While the construction was in progress, the cost escalated from Rs 5 crore to Rs 8.9 crore, he alleged.

“If it was any other person without voice, the first thing officials would have done was to demolish the building and take action against that person. But, here the person who flouted the rules was none other than the Chief Minister himself. Do we have any moral ground to ask somebody not to do such a thing?” he asked and gave orders for dismantling of Praja Vedika.

“Today, from this very hall, I am giving orders - this shall be the last meeting in this building. After the meeting with SPs, the demolition of illegal constructions will start with this building. Let’s live by an example. Let’s start out from here,” he said, indicating that his announcement of overhauling the administration began.

Praja Vedika was commissioned by APCRDA in November 2017 as an extension to the then CM Camp Office cum residence. After the new government was formed, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter requesting the new Chief Minister to redesignate the property as residence annex of the Leader of the Opposition. However, the government did not respond and on Saturday took over the building to hold collectors’ conference.

Such corruption was prevalent everywhere in previous government, he said citing a letter from students of SVV Nursing College in Chittoro alleging that there were only two faculty members for their four-year course and that there was no government permission for the building. He wondered why the officials failed to check the buildings and permissions. He stressed the need for a change. “Any thing illegal show to people,” he ordered.

Stating that he would not allow corruption at any stage, Jagan asked the collectors and other IAS officers to ignore any recommendation for favours in violation of rules. “Let us not forget that we are not rulers, we are public servants,” he said and added that without their (bureaucrats) cooperation, execution of welfare initiatives was not possible. The party manifesto should be displayed prominently in all offices and the contents should be imbibed in the system from the top to the mandal and village level, he said. He stressed on two things. “People need not pay for what is theirs by right and people should not be made to run from pillar to post for getting their work done.”