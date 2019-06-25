Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre has been receiving requests to grant SCS to Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 25th June 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

At a time when the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is repeatedly knocking on the Centre’s doors demanding Special Category Status (SCS) to the State, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has made its stance clear on the issue and said there was no such proposal under consideration.  

Answering a question raised by JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar in Lok Sabha as to whether the government was considering the demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and some other economically backward states, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified there was no such proposal under consideration. She further said the Centre has been receiving requests to grant SCS to Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

States and Centre must work together for economic growth, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“SCS for plan assistance has been granted in the past to some States that are characterised by a number of features necessitating special consideration,” the minister said.

“These features include: hill and difficult terrain, low population density or sizeable share of tribal population, strategic locations; economic and infrastructural backwardness and non-viable nature of state finances. Special Category Status for plan assistance to any state has been granted based on an integrated consideration of these criteria,” she clarified.

She added the special status did not provide any specific measure for growth of industries. It may be mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after election results were out.

TAGS
Special Category Status Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
