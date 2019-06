By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exodus of leaders from the TDP is continuing. After four Rajya Sabha MPs, who merged the TD Legislature Party in the Rajya Sabha with the BJP, TDP leader Ambika Krishna joined the saffron party in the presence of its general secretary Ram Madhav in New Delhi on Monday.

Ambika Krishna, a leader from West Godavari district, served as AP Film Development Corporation chairman during the TDP regime. Krishna has resigned from the party recently.