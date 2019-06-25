Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two tribal women stage dharna for land in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

Drenching in rain, the two tribal women of Kamavaram village who staged the dharna, demanded the allocation of six and half acres of podu land to them.

Published: 25th June 2019

Two tribal women staging a dharna at the statue of Gandhi at the Collectorate in Eluru on Monday.

Two tribal women staging a dharna at the statue of Gandhi at the Collectorate in Eluru on Monday.

By Express News Service

ELURU: A tribal woman and her niece staged a dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday demanding that the six and half acres of podu land adjacent to their two acres should be given to them. Drenching in rain, Banne Ramulamma and Karam Ramalakshmi of Kamavaram village who staged the dharna, claimed that they have been cultivating the podu land for the last several decades.

They said Korsa Kamamma, a government employee, had got patta for the land located at Korsavarigudem in Buttaigudem mandal.

The tribal women said that though they made several representations to the Village Revenue Officer, tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer, District Collector and Land Revenue Commissioner in Vijayawada in this regard during the last four years, no action has been taken.

Hence, the approached Collectorate seeking justice. Cashew trees in the podu land were cut down after the transfer of the land, the women  lamented.  

“As a last resort, we staged dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Collectorate premises demanding justice. We do not hesitate to even commit suicide, if justice is not done to us on the land issue,” the two women threatened.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Eluru tribal women
