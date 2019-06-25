Union Minister Nitin Gadkari blames TDP for delay in Amaravati Ring Road work

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has said delay in the previous government’s acceptance for 50 per cent share in the cost of land acquisition for Amaravati Ring Road was the reason for the delay in execution of the project.

Answering to a question raised by YSRCP RS member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, the minister said the previous government initially agreed to bear the total cost of land acquisition, but later expressed its inability and the Centre has offered to bear 50 per cent cost of the land acquisition.

Answering to another question regarding Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway, the minister clarified that there is no other go but to bear the 50 per cent of the cost of land acquisition by the State government and it is up to the State to come out with a solution to reduce the cost.