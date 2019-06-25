Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water tap connection to every household in four years: Rural Development Minister Peddireddy

Minister Peddireddy said the government has cancelled tenders called for supplying of drinking water in rural areas by the previous government.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur) (Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every household in rural areas will be equipped with tap connections in another four years, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, adding the task has been entrusted to AP Drinking Water Corporation.

Speaking to mediapersions in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Peddireddy said the government has cancelled tenders called for supplying of drinking water in rural areas by the previous government.

“Just a few days before election notifications were released, the previous government called for tenders for supplying drinking water in rural areas and also handed over the responsibility of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to nine consultancies. A total of Rs 38.38 crore was already paid to these firms in the first phase. However, as the DPR is defective, our government decided to prepare a fresh DPR,’’ he said.

Stating that the financial burden on the exchequer will also be reduced with the new DPR, the minister said the system, being implemented in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for supplying drinking water, would be adopted in the State. “Priority will be given to parched Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts.”

Informing that the TDP government took loans to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore from banks through AP Drinking Water Corporation for a drinking water project and diverted Rs 980 crore from them for the ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ scheme, he said the Corporation was burdened with an annual payment of Rs 48 crore towards interests.

