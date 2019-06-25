Weekly special trains to Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Tirupati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run 54 weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad (via Rayanapadu) and Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 08501 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special will depart Visakhapatnam at 11 pm on July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 13, 20, 27 and September 3, 10, 17, 24 (Tuesdays) and reach Secunderabad at 12 pm the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 08502 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special will depart Secunderabad at 4.30 pm on July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28 and September 4, 11, 18, 25 (Wednesdays) and reach Vizag at 4.50 am the next day.

En route, the weekly specials will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

Train no. 08573 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special will depart Visakhapatnam station at 10.55 pm on July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12, 19, 26 and September 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Mondays) and reach Tirupati at 1.25 pm the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 08574 Tirupati to Visakhapatnam weekly special will depart Tirupati at 3.30 pm on July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27 and September 3, 10, 17, 24 and October 1 (Tuesdays) and arrive Visakhapatnam at 6.50 am the next day.

En route, it will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sri Kalahasti and Renigunta in both the directions.