35-year-old man murdered by unidentified miscreants in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants murdered a person at Indira Nagar in Mangalagiri on Tuesday night.

According to Mangalagiri Urban SI Narayana, the deceased was identified as Tadiboina Uma Yadav (35). He succumbed to severe head and body injuries after being attacked with knives.

Preliminary investigation revealed that more than two persons were involved in the murder of Uma Yadav, who was a rowdy-sheeter earlier, but later police removed his name from the rowdy sheet. He was into finance business. Police registered a case and investigation is on.