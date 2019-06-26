9,953 new voters yet to be enrolled in Guntur constituency

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 9,953 applications of new voters are pending to be enrolled in the Guntur west and east Assembly constituencies.

Hence, speaking to the media here, the Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Shrikesh Lathkar said that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors have been instructed to complete scrutiny of voters’ list before June 30 as per the regulations of the Election Commission. He also asked the officers to supervise the door-to-door survey that the BLOs conduct in the city.

“The officials had finalised the list of voters during the 2019 general election after verification of form no. 6 in these two Assembly constituencies. The final strength of voters of Guntur west stood at 2,65,135 while Guntur east stood at 2,29,830 voters. After this, new enrolment applications were invited for those who completed 18 years of age, for the local body elections,” he added.