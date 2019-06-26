Adequate stock of seeds available for Andhra Pradesh farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu has said that adequate stock of seeds are made available for farmers. Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, the minister said that seeds will be distributed on 90 per cent subsidy to tribal farmers.

Cautioning to take action against those selling seeds at exorbitant prices, he said the government will not allow any acts causing loss to the farmers. He said the United Nations Organisation (UNO) is willing to extend technical support worth 7 million dollars for promoting nature farming in a big way.