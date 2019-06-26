Andhra people punished BJP for not delivering Special Category Status, says TDP MP Galla Jayadev

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev on Tuesday, thanked President Ramnath Kovind for giving him an opportunity to speak in the Parliament and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the NDA for emerging victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that TDP walked out of the NDA due to the denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and the delay in implementing the AP Re-organisation Act. “The people of India gave a massive mandate to BJP and the NDA, but in AP both BJP and TDP suffered heavy losses,” he said.

“The BJP earned less than one percent vote share and failed to win a single MLA or MP in AP. The people of the State punished them for not delivering SCS and gave their mandate to YSRC. After meeting with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagan said that he would keep on asking for SCS, while the response from the duo has been negative. In this scenario, the responsibility now lies with Jagan to deliver on his promises,” he said.

Jayadev also lamented that BJP is breaking the TDP by grabbing four of its Rajya Sabha MPs by using coercive politics and institutional weaponization. “The PM in all his speeches uses the phrase ‘Sab-ka-Saath’. However the situation in the Parliament and the assemblies is entirely different. These things took place earlier too but now the situation is getting worse. So I ask the PM, whether he wants history to recognise his government as a failure or success and the meaning behind these slogans and coercion politics,” he said.

“If we cannot be together because of our diverse languages, beliefs and parties then what is the meaning of Sab-ka-Saath? This phrase does not imply that you scare others using CBI, IT, ED and other agencies. No party, leader or institution should be able to dictate terms to smaller regional parties. If this is allowed, it would be equivalent of giving liberty to the wolves which in turn would result in the death of lambs,” he concluded.