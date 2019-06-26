Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra people punished BJP for not delivering Special Category Status, says TDP MP Galla Jayadev

The MP also lamented that BJP is breaking the TDP by grabbing four of its Rajya Sabha MPs by using coercive politics and institutional weaponization.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev (Photo | @jaygalla/twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev on Tuesday, thanked President Ramnath Kovind for giving him an opportunity to speak in the Parliament and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the NDA for emerging victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that TDP walked out of the NDA due to the denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and the delay in implementing the AP Re-organisation Act. “The people of India gave a massive mandate to BJP and the NDA, but in AP both BJP and TDP suffered heavy losses,” he said.

“The BJP earned less than one percent vote share and failed to win a single MLA or MP in AP. The people of the State punished them for not delivering SCS and gave their mandate to YSRC. After meeting with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagan said that he would keep on asking for SCS, while the response from the duo has been negative. In this scenario, the responsibility now lies with Jagan to deliver on his promises,” he said.

Jayadev also lamented that BJP is breaking the TDP by grabbing four of its Rajya Sabha MPs by using coercive politics and institutional weaponization. “The PM in all his speeches uses the phrase ‘Sab-ka-Saath’. However the situation in the Parliament and the assemblies is entirely different. These things took place earlier too but now the situation is getting worse. So I ask the PM, whether he wants history to recognise his government as a failure or success and the meaning behind these slogans and coercion politics,” he said.

“If we cannot be together because of our diverse languages, beliefs and parties then what is the meaning of Sab-ka-Saath? This phrase does not imply that you scare others using CBI, IT, ED and other agencies. No party, leader or institution should be able to dictate terms to smaller regional parties. If this is allowed, it would be equivalent of giving liberty to the wolves which in turn would result in the death of lambs,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Galla Jayadev TDP BJP pecial Category Status Andhra Pradesh Andhra people
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp