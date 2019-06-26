Andhra Pradesh government receives over one lakh applications for village volunteer posts in two days
More than one lakh aspirants have applied for village volunteer posts across the State in the first two days since the applications were called.
Published: 26th June 2019 08:59 AM | Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:59 AM
VIJAYAWADA: More than one lakh aspirants have applied for village volunteer posts across the State in the first two days since the applications were called. Of the 1,00,366 applications received, Kurnool district topped the chart with 13,213, followed by East Godavari (9340). The govt has requested the aspirants to apply at http://gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in