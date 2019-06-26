Liquor shops licence extended by three months in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the new liquor policy the YSRC government wants to introduce is in the making, the State government has decided to extend the licences of retail liquor outlets in Andhra Pradesh by three months.

According to a memo issued in the name of Special Chief Secretary D Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday, the government accorded permission to the Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition department to extend the licences of 4,377 shops and 15 hyper-hybrid markets, whose licences were to expire by June 30, till September 30, subject to payment of proportionate fee.