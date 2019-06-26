More leaders will join BJP: Andhra BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has observed that leaders from various political parties were joining the saffron party because they were of the opinion that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could take the nation and Andhra Pradesh forward with his vision.

He also noted that more leaders will join the party in the coming days. From ZPTCs to MPTCs to former lawmakers to sitting ones, there will be joinings,” he said.

In a party meeting here on Tuesday, he welcomed former YSRC State secretary and youth wing leader K Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, along with 100 members, into the party. Speaking on the occasion, he observed that people of AP did not believe the propaganda by the TDP before elections.

“They did not buy Naidu’s allegations that the BJP-led Centre was not assisting the State. That is the reason the people rejected Naidu’s party,” he said.