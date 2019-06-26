Panel to review education status in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the current status of education in the State and various programmes and develop an appropriate education policy and strategy to improve standard of all educational institutions in the State in line with the national policy.

N Balakrishna, Professor of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, will be the chairman of the panel.

Other members of the panel are Prof Desai, Director, IIT, Hyderabad; Prof Jandhyala BG Tilak, Former V-C, National Institute of Educational Planning; Prof. Nalini Juneja, NIEP & A, New Delhi; Dr. R. Venkata Reddy of MV Foundation, Hyderabad; Sudha Narayana Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation; Dr N Rajasekhar Reddy, Ex-VC, Higher Educational Council; S Ramakrishnam Raju, Social Activist from Bhimavaram; Aluri Sambasiva Reddy, Representative of Educational Institutions and the secretary or principal secretary of Department of School Education; B Eswaraiah, Enumulavaripalli Village, Rishi Valley and DVRK Prasad, Oakridge International School, representing private schools.

The Committee will make recommendations regarding fee regulation charged by private institutions and monitor the standard of education of private teachers so as to develop the State Education Policy.