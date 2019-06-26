Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel to review education status in Andhra Pradesh

The panel will make recommendations regarding fee regulation charged by private institutions and monitor the standard of education of private teachers so as to develop the State Education Policy. 

Published: 26th June 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

N Balakrishnan from Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, speaking at a workshop in Visakhapatnam.

N Balakrishnan from Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, speaking at a workshop in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the current status of education in the State and various programmes and develop an appropriate education policy and strategy to improve standard of all educational institutions in the State in line with the national policy.

N Balakrishna, Professor of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, will be the chairman of the panel.

Other members of the panel are Prof Desai, Director, IIT, Hyderabad; Prof Jandhyala BG Tilak, Former V-C, National Institute of Educational Planning; Prof. Nalini Juneja, NIEP & A, New Delhi; Dr. R. Venkata Reddy of MV Foundation, Hyderabad; Sudha Narayana Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation;  Dr N Rajasekhar Reddy, Ex-VC, Higher Educational Council; S Ramakrishnam Raju, Social Activist from Bhimavaram; Aluri Sambasiva Reddy, Representative of Educational Institutions and the secretary or principal secretary of Department of School Education; B Eswaraiah, Enumulavaripalli Village, Rishi Valley  and DVRK Prasad, Oakridge International School, representing private schools.

The Committee will make recommendations regarding fee regulation charged by private institutions and monitor the standard of education of private teachers so as to develop the State Education Policy. 

Comments

