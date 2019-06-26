Andhra Pradesh police hit by shortage of personnel, facilities, says DGP Gautam Sawang to CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shortage of police personnel in the State was brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the review of the law and order situation on the second day of the two-day Collectors’ Conference on Tuesday.

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang explained that as on date, 73,366 police personnel are there, in addition to 12,368 home guards. However, the number is insufficient to tackle various issues pertaining to law and order maintenance, crime control, traffic and other aspects.

According to him, manpower shortage in the Police department is 12,198 and it is likely to increase by 30 per cent in the coming days with the implementation of weekly offs, which was announced by Jagan last week.

Delay in raising four national-level armed battalions, as promised during State bifurcation, was also explained at the meeting along with lack of training facilities for police personnel and research institutions on forensics and cybercrime, as several of the key institutions went to Telangana after bifurcation, leaving AP police in a limbo.

The DGP also explained the threat posed by Left Wing extremists in the State, though the incidents related to Maoist violence have come down significantly. He also pointed out the increase in caste and communal conflicts. It was observed that crime incidents were on the rise in Visakhapatnam Urban and Rural areas.

Earlier, the CM was presented with the report by the Committee on the proposed weekly-offs for the police force in the State.

Police officials were advised to conduct major operations in August to tackle ganja cultivation, but at the same time were directed to do it in a humane manner. The Chief Minister stressed the need for alternative livelihood options for tribals engaged in ganja cultivation and rehabilitate them. The operation will be conducted in coordination with intelligence department and greyhounds.

The CM directed the excise department to ensure that by October 1, there will not be a single belt shop in the State. He also directed them not to give permission to liquor shops along national highways.

In view of the possibilities of deteriorating law and order situation during the upcoming local body elections, the DGP asked police personnel to be on alert in the areas infamous for factional clashes.

CM’s directions to IAS, IPS officers on Polavaram

Focus should be on rehabilitation and resettlement of Polavaram project displaced. A permanent grievance cell headed by an IAS officer should be set up, which should redress the grievances in an expedited manner. Polavaram is the most important project for the State government

On pollution

A committee to be organised to study pollution and come out with a fool-proof policy to tackle the menace. Focus should be on pollutants and they should be monitored constantly. Environmental conservation should be given top priority. Officials should not ignore people’s concern and they should not be bulldozed to get through public hearings, when objections are raised over pollution. On the complaints of water pollution from Uranium plant in Kadapa, the Chief Minister directed for reliable agency to study the issue. Shortly, a meeting will be held with Uranium project officers