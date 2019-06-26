Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh invites entries for Padma awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) invited applications from sports persons across the State who aspire to get the prestigious Padma awards.

The SAAP, in a press release, said on Tuesday that the Union Government honours sports persons with exemplary talent on the Republic Day every year with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.

Aspiring sports persons can apply for receiving the same to the SAAP before July 7, 2019. Applicants can visit www.padmaawards.gov.in for more details.