Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh bags second spot in Niti Aayog Healthy States rankings

Of 30 health indicators of State, five are in most improved category, 14 in improved category, one no change, 4 in deteriorated category, 2 in ‘most deteriorated’

Published: 26th June 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health care

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured second place behind Kerala in ‘Overall Performance’ among the larger States in the country in the second edition of ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ rankings released by the NITI Aayog on Tuesday. AP was also listed as the ‘front runner’ in the most improved States.
The second edition of the report focuses on measuring and highlighting the overall performance and incremental improvement of the States over a two-year period (2016-17 and 2017-18).

In ‘Overall Performance’, AP secured 65.13 points, with an increase of 4.97 points from base year (2015-16) to the reference year (2017-18). Earlier in 2015-16, the State stood at eighth place in the overall performance with 60.16 points.

ALSO READ: Kerala tops Niti's second Health Index, Uttar Pradesh worst performer

On domain-specific performance, the ranks were issued only in ‘Health Outcomes’ and ‘Key Inputs’ domains and left out ‘Governance and ‘Information domain’.In the category of Key Inputs, AP ranked first with 69.89 points, with an increase of 11.20 points from the base year. Similarly, in the category of Health Outcomes, the State ranked fourth with 66.31 points with an increase of 3.74 points.

Of all 30 health indicators of the State, five are in most improved category, 14 in improved category, one is of no change, four are in deteriorated category, two are in most deteriorated category and four are in not applicable category. In health indicators such as full immunisation coverage, Neonatal Mortality Rate, Under five Mortality Rate, the State showed a decent improvement.

KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary of Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare department, said, “We are happy with the State’s overall performance. We are yet to improve in seven health indicators, especially in the sex ratio and institutional deliveries. We haven’t identified the cause for the decline of sex ratio and institutional deliveries, but certainly we will take measures to improve the indicators.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Niti Aayog Healthy States rankings
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp