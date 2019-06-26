Home States Andhra Pradesh

Steps will be initiated for women’s safety, says Andhra Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Published: 26th June 2019 08:10 AM

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Special measures will be initiated for the protection of women in the State, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has said.

Speaking to mediapersons after interacting with the minor girl, who was gang-raped in Ongole, she said the State government will act tough against those involved in crimes against women. “We are taking steps to strengthen laws meant for women’s protection in the State,” she said.

The minister said they are extending Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the victim of gang-rape in Ongole and asked her parents to use the amount towards education of the girl. Ministers Balineni Srinivas and Adimulapu Suresh, District Collector P Bhaskar, SP Siddharth Kaushal and others were present.

