Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ training camp ends

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The three-day training camp jointly organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Dasa Sahitya Project concluded at TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Danavaipeta of Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Teachers Veena Desai from Anantapur, Priyadarsini Mohan from Hyderabad and Sandhya Srinath from Bengaluru imparted training to women participants in Purandara Dasa Keerthanalu.