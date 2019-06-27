Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan attacker’s bail extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Vijayawada on Wednesday extended the bail period of Janepalli Srinivasa Rao, who attacked YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25 last with a rooster knife.

With his bail period expiring on Wednesday, Rao’s advocate Abdul Saleem requested the NIA court to extend his bail period and filed a petition stating that the investigating agency seeking custody of Srinivasa Rao even after questioning him a number of times is illegal. Responding to the petition, the NIA special court extended Rao’s bail till July 12.