Bear spotted at Velugodu dies during rescue mission in Andhra Pradesh

A bear, which was spotted in Velugodu on Monday, died on Tuesday night, while being rescued by local forest officials. 

Published: 27th June 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 09:26 AM

A wild bear was died while the forest officials doing rescue operations at Velugodu village outskirts of Kurnool district on Tuesday night.

A wild bear was died while the forest officials doing rescue operations at Velugodu village outskirts of Kurnool district on Tuesday night.

By Express News Service

A bear, which was spotted in Velugodu on Monday, died on Tuesday night, while being rescued by local forest officials. 

On Monday evening, the bear, which had strayed from the Nallamala forest range, climbed a tree on the premises of a government degree college, creating panic among the locals. The bear was then seen running around the campus before vanishing. However, locals saw it near the Telugu Ganga project approach road and reported the same to the officials concerned.   

Velugodu and Nagaluti forest range officers rushed to the spot and tried to capture the bear. They set up nets around the pipeline to capture the bear. However, the animal got injured while trying to escape. 

