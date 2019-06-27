Burnt body of 35-year-old man found in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The burnt body of a 35-year-old unidentified man was found at Bommarajupalli in Ipuru Mandal on Wednesday.

Narasaraopet DSP D Ravi Varma, Vinukonda rural Circle Inspector A Surendra Babu and a forensic team inspected the spot, which is in forest area, and collected some evidence.

The police suspect that unknown miscreants might have murdered the 35-year-old man somewhere, brought his body in a gunny bag to the forest and burnt it. A case was registered.