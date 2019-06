By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested five persons for indulging in cricket betting and seized Rs 3.05 lakh from them in Jammalamadugu on Wednesday.

Talking to the media at the DSP office in Jammalamadugu on Wednesday, the DSP said that on a tip-off, a police team, led by SI Ranga Rao, conducted a raid at BC Colony and arrested Shiva Mohan for indulging in cricket betting. The arrested would be produced in court, the DSP said.