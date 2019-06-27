Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five police stations in Andhra Pradesh figure among best 50 in country

The shortlisting of police stations was done on the basis of data uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:55 AM

Police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five police stations from Andhra Pradesh found place in the ‘top 50 Best Police Stations 2018’ list released by the Union Home Ministry. Seethanagaram police station in Vizianagaram district is the best police station in the State and it stood at 20th place in the all-India ranking.  Incidentally, three police stations from Vizianagaram district figured in the top 50 list. 

Kalu police station in Bikaner district of Rajasthan has been ranked the best police station in the country. Telangana’s Narayanpur police station in Rachakonda police commissionerate achieved the 14th place. 

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh police hit by shortage of personnel, facilities, says DGP Gautam Sawang

The criteria for choosing the best police stations are the performance of the police station in crime prevention, investigation and disposal of cases, crime detection, community policing and maintenance of law and order. A weightage of 20 per cent was also given to the infrastructure at the police station and the citizen feedback on the performance of the police personnel. 

The shortlisting of police stations was done on the basis of data uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System(CCTNS) by each police station and they were evaluated on the basis of crimes against women, crimes against SC/ST and property offences.

The total score was calculated depending upon the number of FlRs registered, number of FlRs charge-sheeted and number of FIRs charge-sThree from V’nagaram  
Seethanagaram PS Vizianagaram (20)
T Sandole PS in Guntur district (21st place)
Putlur PS in Anantapur (23) 
Parvathipuram Rural PS in Vizianagaram (25) 
Budarayavalasa PS in Vizianagaram (30)heeted within 60 days under the three categories.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Police Andhra Pradesh police stations
