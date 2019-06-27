Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear in Andhra's Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU: The district headquarters town experienced a downpour for two hours on Wednesday morning, which threw the normal life out of gear as all the main thoroughfares were inundated.

Many residential areas, as well as the busy commercial places, were in knee-deep water. School going children and office goers faced severe hardship due to flooding of roads.

The premises of Collectorate, District Rural Development Agency office, government hospital, ICDS and municipal corporation offices and several low-lying places in the town were inundated.

The vehicular traffic on Rajiv Gandhi Sneha Varadhi under bridge came to a grinding halt due to flooding.

The garbage piled up on road margins raised an unbearable stink after getting soaked in rainwater. Road users had a tough time to cross the overflowing drains and flooded roads. The Rythu Bazaar was also flooded, causing severe inconvenience to both vendors and consumers.