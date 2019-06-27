Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a first, government schools in Krishna district cross 1.5 lakh admissions

According to the district education officers, this is first time in many years that the admissions have crossed the mark of 1.5 lakh.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

School

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The admission rate in government schools of Krishna district has seen an upsurge in this academic year. A total of 1,51,719 students have taken admission in the government schools. According to the district education officers (DEOs), this is first time in many years that the admissions have crossed the mark of 1.5 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy district education officer of Krishna district K Ravi Kumar said, “The Amma Vodi scheme, the new initiative introduced by Jagan’s YSR Congress government, could be attributed as the main reason behind the hike in admission numbers. The municipal schools and model schools in the district have reached maximum level of their strength this year. This is the first time that a majority of the schools have reached their maximum level of strength”.

Across the district, there are about 2,610 government schools, including municipal schools, model schools, MPP and ZP schools, where every year, the officials run a special admission campaign ‘Badibata’, soon after the reopening of schools. But even the campaign has not been able to yield great number of admissions. 

However, with Amma Vodi on the cards this year, a huge increase in the number of admissions was recorded in just four days after the schools reopened. 

“In both the Telugu and English medium schools, the admissions are ongoing and hence, we are expecting the number to increase further,” Ravi Kumar added.

Of the total 1,51,719 admissions, 42,893 are for Telugu medium schools and 30,327 for English medium schools. Gudivada Mandal registered the maximum number of English medium admissions with 5,351 students followed by Vijayawada and Machilipatnam with 5,046 admissions each. 

Meanwhile, in Telugu medium schools, G Konduru Mandal registered the maximum number of admissions at 3,798, followed by Chandarlapadu and Bapulapadu with 3,724 and 3,354 admissions, respectively.

