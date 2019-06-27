Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man cuts off wife’s ear suspecting infidelity in Andhra Pradesh

Unable to bear the harassment, the wife once left her husband and went to the house of her parents who also live in the same village.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man cut off the ear of his wife with a knife suspecting her fidelity at Tatireddypalem in Tadikonda Mandal on Tuesday night. 

Tadikonda SI Ch Rajasekhar said Sk Baji married Sk Allahbhi 12 years ago. The couple got two children Rasool and Akib. 

Baji was harassing her for several years suspecting her fidelity. Unable to bear the harassment, she once left her husband and went to the house of her parents who also live in the same village, along with her children. Community elders intervened and asked them to live together. 

Baji attacked his wife with a knife while she was sleeping. She also received knife injuries on her face and hands in the attack. She was rushed to Guntur government hospital. The police registered a case. The accused is at large.
 

