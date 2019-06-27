Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh denounces YSRC attacks on TDP activists

Nara Lokesh said the TDP would make a representation to the DGP against increase in attacks on party activities under the YSRC regime.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh consoling the family members of Tadiboina Uma Yadav at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh consoling the family members of Tadiboina Uma Yadav at Mangalagiri on Wednesday. (photo | ESP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday consoled the family members of Tadiboina Uma Yadav who was murdered at Mangalagiri on Tuesday night. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said the TDP would make a representation to the DGP against increase in attacks on party activities under the YSRC regime.

After the YSRC came to power, 130 TDP activists were attacked in the State and their properties were damaged. Six TDP activists were killed in the attacks. But no action has been taken against the attackers. There seems to be lawlessness in the State like Bihar. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is saying something and acting differently, Lokesh said.

The police said nine accused involved in the murder of Uma Yadav were identified. The accused include Thota Srinu, Thota Sydulu, Rudru Panaiah, Pankalu Siva, Gopi and Hanumantha Rao. A special police team was formed to nab the accused.

