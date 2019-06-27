Police arrest 21 cadres after TDP-YSRC clash in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Rudramambapuram, a fishermen’s hamlet in Motupalle panchayat of Chinna Ganjam Mandal, continued to be tense on Wednesday following the death of a TDP woman activist in the early hours of Tuesday after a clash between YSRC and Telugu Desam activists. TDP activist B Padma (32) allegedly committed suicide after being slapped during the clash.

Police arrested 21 of the total 23 accused in connection with the incident. The arrested were produced before the magistrate in Chirala. The last rites of the woman were performed on Wednesday afternoon. A large number of TDP activists participated in the funeral procession. A police picket was set up in the village to thwart further clashes between YSRC and TDP activists.

