PPAs were signed as per TDP government’s decision

Power Purchase Agreements were signed between respective Andhra Pradesh electricity regulatory commission and power companies.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered legal action against those responsible for entering into Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) at higher costs under the TDP regime, officials involved in the process at the time said the contracts were entered into as per the policy decision of the then government. 

As per the rule book, PPAs are signed between respective state electricity regulatory commission (SERC) and power companies. Energy project developers sign agreements with State governments either under section 62 or 63 of the Electricity Act.

In the former case, SERC fixes the tariff in line with the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s guidelines, while in the latter the tariff is fixed after a transparent open competitive bidding.

In both cases, SERC conduct public hearings before adopting the tariffs and signing the PPAs. “In Andhra Pradesh too, the PPAs were signed between DISCOMS and AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APREC), which is a judicial commission. Our plan is to boost our installed renewable capacity to 18 GW, as against the present 7.5 GW. Most of the PPAs with solar energy companies were entered as per the suggestion of the Centre,” a senior official told TNIE. 

