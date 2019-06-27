Relatives attack government hospital blaming duty doctor for death of youth in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Holding the doctors responsible for the death of a 20-year-old youth, his relatives ransacked the government hospital in Vampalle and staged a dharna with the body on the Kadapa-Pulivendula road on Tuesday night.

The police said that the deceased Veldurthi Ramu (20) belonged to SC colony at Vempalle, complained of chest pain at around 10 pm. He was taken to a private hospital where the doctors examined him and advised his relatives to take him to a better hospital as his condition was critical.

The relatives immediately took him to the government hospital where the duty doctor was not present. The hospital staff informed the doctor about seriousness of the patient over the phone. About 20 minutes later, Dr Tazuddin came to hospital, examined the patient and declared him brought dead.

Holding the doctor’s negligence responsible for the death of Ramu, the irate relatives broke the windows and doors of the hospital apart from smashing the windscreen of 108 ambulance parked in the vicinity of the hospital. Angry relatives of the deceased later staged a dharna along with the body on the Kadapa-Pulivendula highway in protest against the negligence of the doctor and demanded action against him.

As the situation was going out of control, Pulivendula DSP R Vasudevan went to the government hospital at Vempalli around 11:30 and pacified the agitating relatives of the deceased.