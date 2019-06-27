Rs 1.9 crore sanctioned for helipad at  Andhra CM Jagan’s residence in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A helipad, fencing and approach road works near the residence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taken up with an amount of Rs 1.89 crore.

The proposed works at CM’s residence at Tadepalli in Guntur are aimed at enhancing security to the CM.

A helipad, fencing and approach road near the residence of Jagan will be taken up with Rs 40 lakh while permanent barricading with iron frames near the residence will be taken up with Rs 75 lakh.

A construction of guard room and toilet at helipad will be taken up with Rs 13.50 lakh while another Rs 30 lakh was sanctioned for construction of a police barrack. Construction of security posts, security gates and portable cabins near the CM’s residence will be taken up with another Rs 31 lakh.