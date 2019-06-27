Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP Kapu leaders skip Chandrababu Naidu meet

Though leaders like K Kala Venkata Rao and Ganta Srinivasa Rao attended the meeting, several leaders, who participated in a meeting of Kapu leaders in Kakinada skipped it.  

Published: 27th June 2019

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday conducted a meeting with party leaders at his residence at Undavalli and discussed the political developments, ‘attacks’ on the TDP cadre, demolition of Praja Vedika and other issues.

Absence of majority of the TDP leaders from Kapu community in the meeting chaired by party supremo fueled speculation that they are searching for alternatives to desert  the party.

Though leaders like K Kala Venkata Rao and Ganta Srinivasa Rao attended the meeting, several leaders, who participated in a meeting of Kapu leaders in Kakinada, skipped it.  

Jyothula Nehru, Thota Trimurthulu, Buragadda Vedavyas, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu abstained from the meeting. While some of the leaders explained that they had no information about the meeting, some others refused to comment on the issue.

At a time when the leaders of the TDP are opposing the demolition of Praja Vedika, Thota Trimurthulu found fault with the argument of his party colleagues. He observed that there is no need for raising a hue and cry over the issue.

Dinakar joins BJP

TDP national spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of the party working president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad has reportedly called on Nadda. However, the TDP MLA denied the reports.

The MLA said he called on Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, who had switched loyalties to the BJP. “I have personal association with Rao and met him,” the MLA clarified adding that he had informed the party about his Delhi visit. 

