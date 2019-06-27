Two-and-half-year-old boy goes missing in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy went missing two days ago. Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Darsi police formed four teams to trace the boy.

Medagam Arush Reddy went missing from his house at Reddy Nagar hamlet in Ullagallu village of Mundlamuru Mandal on Monday evening. His father Ashok Reddy runs a provision store in the village. While Ashok Reddy was going to his fields on Monday, the boy followed him. On noticing the boy, Ashok Reddy asked him to return home.

However, he failed to ensure that Arush had gone into the house. On his return from fields, Ashok Reddy found Arush missing, police said.