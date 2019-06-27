Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government plans to split Visakhapatnam into three districts by September 15 

With the State government deciding to complete the process of creating new districts by September 15, exercise in this regard has already begun.

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the State government deciding to complete the process of creating new districts by September 15, exercise in this regard has already begun. The ruling YSRC had promised to create 25 districts in the State with each Lok Sabha constituency as one district. In tune with its promise, now 12 more districts will be added to the existing 13. 

According to reliable sources, Visakhapatnam district is most likely to be split into three along with all other districts. It is learnt geographical boundaries will be taken into consideration, while forming the new districts. Visakhapatnam is spread over 11,650 square km, out of which 6,500 sq km is in Agency and the remaining in urban and rural areas. As far as Agency areas in the district are concerned, they will be brought under one district. This apart, there will be Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts.

Visakhapatnam district will comprise Vizag East, West, North and South, Gajuwaka, Bheemili and S Kota Assembly segments, while Anakapalle, Pendurthy, Chodavaram, Madugula, Yelamanchili, Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta Assembly segments will be brought under Anakapalle district.  Whether the Agency district will be created with Araku and Paderu Assembly segments or Kurupam, Salur and  Parvatipuram Assembly segments in Vizianagaram district and Palakonda in Srikakulam district is not yet known. 

